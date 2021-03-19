Basketball Recruiting - Antonio Daye narrows his list to four programs

The transfer portal is growing by the day. One of the more intriguing guys to enter it recently is Florida International junior Antonio Daye. “It definitely was a tough decision for me and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity FIU has given me, but I just thought it was time for me to explore other options and find a situation that I thought would fit me best," Daye said. "Whatever my next school is I want to go into a program who wants me, first and foremost. "Also I want to go to a place where I can just help them as best as I can, bringing a winning and leadership mindset and role, being an upperclassman guy who has played at the D-I level for three years now.” After averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds during his junior season, the suitors for Daye have been extensive. This week, Daye narrowed his list of current suitors down to a top four. “These were the schools who were the most consistent with communicating and I felt their situations would best suit me. My top four right now are Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Providence and Clemson. ***** MORE PLAYER UPDATES: De'Ante Green | Maki Johnson 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

Pittsburgh: “They have a great coaching staff. I like their play style and how they play fast. They have a good fan base and are looking for another guard after the departure of Xavier (Johnson). I think with a couple more pieces they could be a really good team in the ACC.” Clemson: “I love how Clemson picks up full court on defense and they push the ball every chance they get. Coach (Brad) Brownell is doing a great job with turning Clemson into a basketball school, along with the football they have there.” Providence: “I’ve heard nothing but good things about coach (Ed) Cooley and he does a great job with coaching point guards. Providence has a great fan base, and the Big East is a great conference to play in. They love my speed and how I can play in a ball screen and how I defend. (Assistant) coach (Jeff) Battle told me he loves guys who play “like they have a chip on their shoulder.” Arkansas: “Coach (Eric) Musselman is a great coach, and obviously Arkansas is the No. 8 team in the country right now. I love how they play an NBA-type of offense and I think they have a really great fan base. The coaches tell me how I am really good on defense and they love my speed and how I can create my own shot when needed, and get others involved.”

