Virginia Tech’s top recruit in its 2019 class, Anthony Harris, has asked for his release following the departure of Buzz Williams to Texas A&M, he told Rivals.com. The four-star guard will quickly become a vehemently pursued prospect as he sits among the top shelf of available seniors this spring.

“I am still going to consider Virginia Tech,” he said. “I just want to take a look at some more and newer options.”

Harris is regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the 2019 class. Before choosing Virginia Tech in the fall, he entertained the chance to play at Miami and Wake Forest. However, Duke jumped into the picture late in the process, though he decided to stick with the Hokies as they had invested the most time and attention with him up until the point.