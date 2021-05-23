Anthony Brown is planning to set up at least four visits

“I am hearing from Penn State , Temple , Iona, Ohio, USF and Yale right now in my recruitment. I plan on setting up visits to Yale, Temple, Iona and Penn State. I have visited USF a lot, so we will see what happens with them too,” Brown said.

Anthony Brown is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep who averaged 14.4 points on 38-percent shooting from three in a 27-0 state championship winning season.

Penn State: “They are in a good conference, the Big Ten. Coach Keith Hollins is my lead recruiter, and he has seen me play a few times, so I feel comfortable knowing he knows how I play, how I fit in and can impact the team.”

USF: “I think I would fit in well there. I have been to their campus a couple of times, and I have been to team camp and individual camp there. I have seen the team play and know all their coaches there, so I am familiar with them, yeah, I think I would fit in well.

Temple: “They are a great program, led by head coach Aaron McKie. I think he could get me to the next level and develop me as a player. They have been telling me to impact the quickly and they are saying my scoring ability will help them to make the tournament.”

Yale: “You know it’s Ivy League, so the education is off the chain and they are one of the top Ivy League basketball programs every year. It is a great school as they are top 50 in basketball and in education and not many places can offer me that.”

Iona: “Head coach Rick Pitino is a Hall of Famer, so great coaching there. I think his player development for guards is great. I think going there could put me at a high level for NBA scouts and moving forward.”

“Schools like Dayton, Georgia Tech, Drake and Florida State have been talking to me a lot. They have not offered, but they are going to watch me during the live periods.”