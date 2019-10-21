“It felt like it was home for me. Me and Tom Crean have built a great relationship over the time of my recruitment over the time of my recruitment, he is one of the coaches that I feel can push me and help me get to the next,” he said. “He is a coach that brings a lot of energy and intensity to the game and I just felt like I need to be apart of the Georgia family.”

Tom Crean added another quality piece to his 2020 class today as Georgia native K.D. Johnson decided to end his recruitment by committing to the Bulldogs.

Johnson, No. 124 in the 2020 Rivals150, received an offer from Georgia right before his junior year and has made multiple visits to Athens since receiving the offer. After receiving interest and offers from much of the SEC, though, he'll be making his way back home.

The No. 27 ranked point guard in the 2020 class, Johnson will likely play both backcourt spots when he arrives at Georgia. The four-star prospect is a well-rounded scorer and a high-level competitor on both ends. He has the potential to be an all-conference defender with the pressure he can apply to opposing ball handlers. He brings a scoring mindset, but he’s unselfish and can make plays for those around him.

Johnson is the fourth commitment in Georgia’s 2020 class. He joins fellow four-star Georgia native Josh Taylor as well as junior college teammates Jonathan Ned and Mikal Starks. He’s the sixth four-star prospect or better to choose the Bulldogs since Tom Crean took over in March 2018.

The commitment of Johnson moves Georgia up to No. 16 in the 2020 team rankings.