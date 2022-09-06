Class of 2024 four-star guard Annor Boateng is primed for a big jump in the rankings after a great spring and summer. He’s built like a linebacker, an aggressive slasher when heading toward the rim, but also has a nice feel for the game and a promising jumper. The future five-star spoke with Rivals about the latest in his recruitment.

Auburn: “I like the coaching staff, they’re really genuine and upfront. They give you advice on what you need to work on. Coach (Wes) Flanigan, he used to be in Arkansas, so his connection here helps establish that relationship.”

Arkansas: “I like the coaching staff and I’ve been to a couple of their practices. I like how they’re organized. They have different rotations, so they work on multiple skills during their practices. The way they’re able to move on and learn a lot in one period of time is really a good asset to have on a college basketball team.”

Memphis: “I haven’t talked to them much, but they still keep in contact with me. I’ve been to their camp, but I can’t really tell you much about them. They want me to come back down for a visit. If I go back down there I could probably tell you more.”

Oklahoma: “I like their program, too. I’ve been communicating with coach (Ryan) Humphrey a lot and he’s been telling me about their overseas trips and keeping me posted about that, so I really like their program so far. He wanted to talk to my coach, but they’re going to offer me soon, I think.”

Oklahoma State: “I went down there not too long ago at the end of the summer. Just talking with them, they’re really raw and upfront about what they talked about. They really emphasize building somebody from the ground up and they also understand mistakes, so they’ll continue to work with you on things like that. I really like their campus, there’s not much going on around it, so it helps you stay focused.”

Missouri: “They’re really good. I talk to coach Kyle Smithpeters a lot and he’s been keeping me posted about them. I’m hopefully going to try to go see them before the end of the year. They’re a really good program. They’re really good academically, too, so that also attracts me to them. I put academics first above all things, but they’re a really good basketball program, too.”

What he’s looking for in a school: “Probably good academics. As much as they prioritize basketball, they also prioritize academics. Regardless of how the outcome plays out, if they go pro or they don’t go pro, they have an academic foundation for them to base their life off of and still continue on.”

Visits: “I’m probably going to take a visit to LSU in October, I think. I think it would be an unofficial. It’s not locked in because I still need to see what my schedule is when October comes around before I can finalize it.