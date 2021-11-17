Amier Ali is a big guard who is earning some big-time offers
Amier Ali, a 6-foot-8 sophomore guard, is a unique prospect.
“I play like a combo guard, the one and two,” said Ali, who was ranked No. 14 overall in the 2024 Rivals150 rankings. “I am usually a scorer, but I can facilitate to my players. I think passing is my best attribute. I am working on getting better on defense, becoming a big defensive guard.”
Ali made a move from Plano (Texas) Spring Creek Academy to Montverde (Fla.) Academy this summer.
“Montverde is the best,” Ali said. “They are all about the work. I like working, getting in the gym and getting better. It is tough here, I am not used to being the top option, so it’s an adjustment. I am getting used to it, though.”
College coaches have quickly become aware of Ali since he has been playing on the big stage at Montverde Academy.
“I currently have offers from Ohio State, Virginia Tech, LSU and Wake Forest,” Ali said. “I am hearing a lot from Texas, too, but they haven’t offered.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Ohio State: “I am from Columbus, Ohio, so going there felt like home. I just visited there a couple of weekends ago. It is a nice campus, a big campus. I love it there.”
LSU: “They usually check in with my dad because they can’t get to me directly. But I like how much they check in on me so much. They show they are interested.”
Wake Forest: “I had a Zoom call with them a couple of weeks ago. They spent a lot of time telling me about the school. It’s a really good school, a really nice campus, and it’s good academically. They work hard there, and the school has had a lot of pros, like CP3 (Chris Paul).”
Virginia Tech: “I don’t really know much about them yet. They offered, but we have not been in much contact since, other than just checking in occasionally.”
WHAT ALI IS LOOKING FOR IN A PROGRAM
“I am going to be looking at how the schools play," Ali said. "How hard they practice. Do they use big guards? I like playing point guard, so do they have big guards bringing the ball up the floor and not just stick them on the wing to score the ball.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Ali has a lot of tools that pop out when you watch him. He has a great frame, with length and broad shoulders, a very projectable frame. As he starts to play, he is most comfortable on the ball. Montverde trusts him to initiate the offense. As he continues to get stronger and tighten things up, there are a lot of tools here that make it worth the early gamble on his upside.