Basketball Recruiting - Alden Applewhite is a high major wing in 2021

The travel season has been tough to navigate for a lot of teams and even tougher on the prospects looking to add scholarship offers, but Alden Applewhite used the one weekend he was able to play with Reform Sports last month to get college coaches excited about his game, An athletic and skilled 6-foot-7 small forward, Applewhite performed well in games against Team Curry and Upward Stars and showed his ability to stretch defenses with his perimeter stroke. The Memphis native, who will be at Compass Prep in Arizona this year, says Iowa State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, St. John’s and Xavier are the schools coming at him the hardest right now. He’s already been on campus at Mississippi State and Ole Miss back before the extended dead period started.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Iowa State: “They have been recruiting me since I was a freshman. Coach [William] Small has been recruiting really hard. I’ve been watching their coaching staff’s teams play since they were at Murray State and they always do a good job with their guards and they are always a winning program.” Mississippi State: “It’s a good program. Coach Korey [McCray] has been recruiting me real hard. They play at a good pace and get up and down. They let their wings and guards play.” Ole Miss: “Coach [Win] Case has been recruiting me real hard there. I’ve been on zoom calls with them and they’ve been showing me how I can fit in with the guards coming in with my class. St. John’s: “Their coaching staff has a good relationship with my parents. They’ve been recruiting me since before they got there. Their style of play is really good too. They are really aggressive. Coach [Mike] Anderson has been talking to me a lot.” Xavier: “Their program is pretty good. They always talk about the Big East and how competitive it is. They’ve always been a winning program and they always compete. I like their style of play and they play at a good pace.”

RIVALS REACTION