“There style of play, development and coaching staff was big. I just felt comfortable talking with coach (Nate Oats) about everything,” Ambrose-Hylton said about his college choice. “I had a great time seeing the campus and the crazy atmosphere at their basketball and football game."

In need of further frontcourt help, Alabama came up with a big win on the recruiting trail on Sunday. Rivals150 forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton gave his verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide just weeks after his official visit to Tuscaloosa.

Ambrose-Hylton selected Alabama over Arkansas, Dayton, NC State and USC. He sits as the 99th best prospect in the 2020 class, and as the 20th best power forward nationally. A native of Ontario, Canada, Ambrose-Hylton is completing his high school career at Andrews Osbourne Academy in Ohio.

Standing over 6-foot-8 and equipped with quality length, Ambrose-Hylton is the ideal hybrid power forward in today’s game. He has great end-to-end speed and tremendous potential as a defender of many positions. He can make shots to the perimeter but is even better off of the attack in which he uses his long strides and athleticism to finish in the lane.

A member of the various junior Canadian national teams throughout the years and a standout at last February’s Basketball Without Board Camp in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ambrose-Hylton made for a solid showing on the Nike circuit this summer. Running with the UPlay Canada team, he posted per-game averages of 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.