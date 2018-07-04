Alabama started off its 2019 class in fine fashion thanks to today's commitment of Rivals150 wing Diante Smith. One of the top performers of the spring, Smith brings upside, versatility and talent to Tuscaloosa.

A 6-foot-7 small forward out of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Smith discussed his commitment with Rivals.com.

“I like their playing style and the way coach Avery Johnson coaches. When I went on the unofficial visit there, it just felt like home,” he said. “My dad is a big LSU fan and for him to love ‘Bama and coach Avery, it means a lot.”

Smith discussed further how he could come to contribute.

“I would play the wing and they would use me coming off of ball screens, making plays, and stretching the court.”