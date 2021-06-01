Alabama, Michigan, others in pursuit of Gregg Glenn III

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla -- Four-star power forward Gregg Glenn III says there’s no frontrunner when it comes to his recruitment. He understands the prevailing thought is that he’ll end up at Michigan, but disputes such a line of thinking. According to Glenn and those close to him, he’ll let official visits guide him.

Glenn intends to take all five officials allotted to him by NCAA rules and only then settle on a college. And while he declines to name a favorite at this point in the process, he says two schools are currently coming at him the hardest. Below, Glenn discusses those programs as well as what the future may hold.









ON SCHOOLS RECRUITING HIM THE HARDEST

“Michigan and Alabama. Those are the main two right now. Those are the ones I talk to most. Juwan Howard is like family to me, so we talk. He checks on me, like, every day. With Alabama, they check on me too. They just want my AAU schedule and all that.”





ON MICHIGAN

“All I know is that they have a good program and that Juwan didn;t great this year -- the coach of the year. Michigan looks good right now.”





ON ALABAMA

“They had a really good year, too.They have great players that come from thee and make the NBA. That’s all I know. That’s what I like.”





ON HIS GAME

“I’m very versatile. I can do everything on the court. If a coach needs me to do something, I’ll get it done. I say I play like Michael Beasley, if you know him. That’s how I play. Him or PJ Washington.”





ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL

“I want a place that helps me get better on the court and with my academics every single day. I want a place that can help me get to my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA, so that’s important.”



