Basketball Recruiting - Alabama makes for a statement win, lands Alex Tchikou

Alabama has seemingly worked every avenue possible in filling out its roster for the upcoming season with the latest being the reclassification route. Alex Tchikou, a top-40 forward that recently made the move into the 2020 class, gave his verbal commitment to Nate Oats and his staff on Sunday.

“Three things: The relationship that I had with the coaches, that is the first thing” Tchikou told Rivals.com. “Second thing is the style of play fit me the best. Lastly, I had a couple of conversations with players that played there and they all told me that the head coach (Nate Oats) lets you play through your mistakes."