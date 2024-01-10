BRONX, N.Y. – Already a national name, Chidi Nwigwe is shaping up to be one of the most in-demand prospects in the 2026 class. He already holds a host of high-major scholarship offers and has a handful of other coaches sniffing around his recrutiment.

And while the New Jersey-based standout is yet to speak with many college coaches one-on-one, he’s already taking interest in a number of programs.

Rivals caught up with the emerging star at last weekend’s Shooting Star Basketball Showcase to get his thoughts on where things stand.

*****

ON UNOFFICIAL VISITS:

“I don’t have anything planned yet but that's all coming soon – probably in the summer.”

ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE DOWN THE ROAD:

“Whoever reaches out on June 15, when they are allowed to talk to me, I’ll have an interest in checking out. They can't reach out yet but I’d love to do all the visits I can after they reach out.”

ON WHICH SCHOOLS HAVE PIQUED HIS INTEREST:

“A school that has been really pushing for me through my coach is Providence. They’re really interested and really trying to recruit me, so that’s a good one.”

ON PROVIDENCE:

“They are really fun to watch. They are definitely well-coached and a good time to watch. I’m looking forward to talking with them.”

ON OFFERS HE HOPES TO EARN:

Probably the big-name schools – like, the bluebloods. I'd like Duke, North Carolina – those two are definitely schools I‘d like to be connected with. I’d like to get those offers. I was definitely a Duke fan growing up with Coach [Mike Krzyzewski]. It was fun watching them. Those teams were always the best."

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I’d say I’m somebody that’s able to adapt and take whatever the defense gives me. I can see what my coach needs and act. Also, I’m a three-way scorer. I’m able to shoot the three and finish at the rim. I also have a pull-up game.”

ON ILLINOIS, WHICH SENT ASSISTANT GEOFF ALEXANDER TO WATCH HIS GAME ON SUNDAY:

“They have been really trying to recrut me. I would love to get in contact with them because it’s definitely a school I’d like to go to (for a visit).”

ON SCHOOLS HE IS MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING FROM IN JUNE:

“Alabama has been on my mind. Also, maybe LSU. I would love to get in contact with them and talk to see what they want me to work on and where we stand.”

*****