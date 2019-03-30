Hawkins discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “I chose them because of (Nate) Oats & (Bryan) Hodgson. They both made me and my family feel comfortable,” he said. “I’m ready to make a name for myself, and build a brand for me and represent the school.”

Nate Oats picked up his first commitment as the head coach at Alabama on Saturday in the form of senior big man Raymond Hawkins. The three-star prospect had never visited the SEC program but he did visit Buffalo , Oats’ former employer, earlier this month, where his relationship with Oats and his staff won out.

A 6-foot-9 center from Oakland, Hawkins completed his senior season at Findlay Prep this past winter. Known for his toughness in the paint and high-motored abilities, Hawkins should have the chance to earn immediate playing time in Tuscaloosa beginning next season as he should make for an impact on the glass and as a finisher.

He selected the Tide over Arkansas, Arizona State, DePaul and Mississippi State. Hawkins had a breakout senior year where he saw over a dozen power conference offers allotted, though, the prevailing thought is that if Oats was still the head coach at Buffalo, that he would have been a Bulls pledge compared to that of an Alabama commit.

Hawkins becomes Alabama’s fourth member of its 2019 class and actually its second pledge from a California native, joining Rivals150 guard Jaden Shackelford. Juwan Gary and Jaylen Forbes round out the class as Oats’ priority continues to be in keeping freshman guard Kira Lewis as a member of the program, along with that of five-star in-state prospect Trendon Watford.