Alabama holds off push from UGA to land five-star Derrion Reid
Alabama got a much-needed dose of good news on Friday when five-star forward Derrion Reid chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and Florida State. Reid, who plays his high school ball for Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, was one of the breakout stars of the summer and is just now scratching the surface of his massive potential. Below, Rivals explores what ‘Bama is getting in the versatile forward as well as what Reid’s commitment means for the bigger picture.
WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING
Reid had had an absolutely massive summer running with Team Thad in on the Nike circuit and established himself as a five-star prospect in the process. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 17.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 2.1 APG in 16 EYBL outings and showed himself to be a creative and effective post scorer with the ability to knock down a deep jumper if given an open look. Standing 6-foot-7, Reid is a comfortable and efficient scorer in both the post and mid-range, which helped him shoot 57% the floor against elite competition in the EYBL this year. He has an effective face-up game and an aesthetically pleasing jumper that could improve further in the year ahead. His versatility on both ends makes him intriguing as a long-term NBA prospect if he can play the three down the road. There are few ways in which the Prolific Prep star fails to impact games, and few players he isn’t comfortable defending. Reid is a well-above average athlete that is capable of playing above the rim and contesting shots at the basket. He’ll take the next step as he becomes a more confident ball-handler and 3-point shooter.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE CRIMSON TIDE
Alabama needed a dose of good news after missing out five-stars Boogie Fland and Asa Newell in back-to-back weeks, and the Tide got just that in the form of Reid, the No. 22 prospect in the 2024 class. Reid joins fellow five-star Aiden Sherrell on the Tide’s commitment list, and the duo is a tantalizing future frontcourt to say the least, seeing as though both are already on the radars of NBA scouts. The two forwards are long, interchangeable options with slightly different skill sets capable of complementing each other while on the floor simultaneously. Both have the potential to play either forward spot depending on the situation, as versatility is a major strength for both prospects. Nate Oats’ reputation for developing talent for the pro level seems to have played a massive role in landing both NBA hopefuls.