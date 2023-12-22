Alabama got a much-needed dose of good news on Friday when five-star forward Derrion Reid chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and Florida State. Reid, who plays his high school ball for Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, was one of the breakout stars of the summer and is just now scratching the surface of his massive potential. Below, Rivals explores what ‘Bama is getting in the versatile forward as well as what Reid’s commitment means for the bigger picture.

WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING

Reid had had an absolutely massive summer running with Team Thad in on the Nike circuit and established himself as a five-star prospect in the process. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 17.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 2.1 APG in 16 EYBL outings and showed himself to be a creative and effective post scorer with the ability to knock down a deep jumper if given an open look. Standing 6-foot-7, Reid is a comfortable and efficient scorer in both the post and mid-range, which helped him shoot 57% the floor against elite competition in the EYBL this year. He has an effective face-up game and an aesthetically pleasing jumper that could improve further in the year ahead. His versatility on both ends makes him intriguing as a long-term NBA prospect if he can play the three down the road. There are few ways in which the Prolific Prep star fails to impact games, and few players he isn’t comfortable defending. Reid is a well-above average athlete that is capable of playing above the rim and contesting shots at the basket. He’ll take the next step as he becomes a more confident ball-handler and 3-point shooter.