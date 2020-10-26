Basketball Recruiting - Alabama, Auburn, K-State in the mix for four-Star Wesley Cardet

Four-star wing Wesley Cardet has long been a name on the recruiting circuit. He holds more than 15 offers and could see his options expand even further this season. For now, however, he’s starting to prioritize some schools over others. Below, The West Oaks (Fla.) Academy star discusses three programs with which he’s had frequent contact.





ON A RECENT ZOOM CALL WITH K-STATE

“It was a good call. I had talked to them before but they just told me that they really want me, and I could feel it.”





ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT K-STATE

“I knew a little about them going in because my teammate (Selton Miguel) went there and he’s there right now so I was aware of them and some things about them going in. I know it's a good program and I also see that they like to have fun. I saw that sometimes, they do, like, fun activities like break Nerf guns out at practice and mess around.”





ON IF HAVING MIGUEL AT K-STATE MAKES HIM MORE LIKELY TO LAND IN MANHATTAN

“I wouldn’t say it’s a big reason or that it will make me more likely to go there, but knowing I have a teammate there made me want to look into a lot more. K-State has lots of good things about it, but a lot of these schools have good things. I’m really looking into a lot of them right now and just trying to see.”





ON A RECENT AUBURN OFFER

“Auburn offered and they really stressed that I would be a perfect fit for them. They just recruited (five-star forward) Jabari Smith. Now that they have him, they are looking for a guard to go with him and they think I’m the perfect guard for that. They think I’d be a good addition to the team."





ON JABARI SMITH

“I don’t know him. I know of him. I’ve seen him play on video and stuff. He’s a good player for sure”





ON PERCEIVED FAVORITE ALABAMA

“I’m still talking to them and they’re still in the mix.”





ON THE ALLURE OF THE CRIMSON TIDE

“I really like the system there. I like the coaches, too but the system is great. I like how they use players like me. They showed me that and I feel like I would fit there.”





ON A COMMITMENT TIMETABLE

“I probably won’t trim thin\gs down until the end of the winter or so. It’ll be later in the season for sure.”



