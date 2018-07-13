A heavily coveted prospect from the state of South Carolina since the beginning of his freshman year, Gary discussed what stood out about the Tide. “He (Avery Johnson) played in the pros and got a ring with the (San Antonio) Spurs and was coach of the year a couple of times,” Gary told The Wolfpacker. “He prepares players to be pros. It might take one year, two year or three years, but he wants everyone to come out a pro.”

Alabama continues to add to its talent perimeter group upon the commitment of four-star junior Juwan Gary . The Rivals150 prospect selected the SEC program over other finalists in Clemson , NC State , Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

A 6-foot-5 small forward with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Gary is someone that can check many of the boxes with his play on each side of the floor. While he does have to become a better perimeter shooter, it is his ability to finish at the basket, defend multiple positions and win the 50-50 plays that stand out the greatest with Gary.

On the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and helping his Team United program achieve a bid to the Nike Peach Jam, Gary averaged strong per-game numbers of 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds, of which nearly half came on the offensive end.

Gary becomes Alabama’s second commitment within the past week alone, joining four-star wing Diante Smith in the Tide’s 2019 class. Returning sophomores Herb Jones and John Petty have the chance to enter the NBA Draft next spring, thus adding a greater opportunity for Gary and Smith to contribute as freshmen.

Alabama becomes the third program within the SEC to boast two Rivals150 commitments as they remain involved for top in-state prospects Trendon Watford, Kira Lewis and Jaykwon Walton.