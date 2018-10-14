"That's a big conversation," Livingston told Rivals.com. "It's good because it means that I've been doing my thing and that I've been working hard. But, to be compared to him is an honor. I think he's the greatest of all-time."

Let's be clear, Livingston isn't LeBron. But, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Akron (Ohio) Buchtel is a potentially big-time prospect who is honored to be mentioned in the same breath as the Chosen One.

Back in 2003, Akron produced the best prospect of the RIvals.com era and arguably the greatest player of all-time, LeBron James . Nearly 20 years later, freshman sensation Chris Livingston is hoping to follow in the footsteps of James.

Already a high flyer with good size, Livingston is capable of changing games with his ability to go get a bucket off the dribble, bring energy and play above the rim.



"It means a lot for the team when I do some of the things I can with energy," said Livingston. "When you do something that brings energy whether it's getting a tip putback, playing hard on defense or whatever it does a lot for your team.

"My game is that of a slasher. I like to get to the rim. I'm very athletic, i like to dunk a lot. I can also shoot and handle the ball a bit but the handling is something I'm really working on."

Even though he's yet to play a high school game, Livingston already lists offers from Ohio State, Florida, UAB and Akron.

"It means a lot but I don't want to let it get to my head," said Livingston of early offers. "High school, I mean I haven't even played a game in that yet. But it says that I've been working hard and that's being recognized but I still have a long way to go."

As Livingston prepares to make his high school debut, he's doing his best to set aside any outside noise. Amid lofty expectations he's not feeling pressure and has a good grasp of where he stands.



"Not at all, it's no pressure," said Livingston. "I still haven't made it anywhere. I'm just trying to work hard, get better and make it to where I dream of going."