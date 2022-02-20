AJ Dybantsa could be the top prospect in the 2026 class

For those that don’t know, MADE Hoops is the biggest platform for middle school basketball in the entire country. MADE stands for Maximizing Athletes Development & Exposure and their product definitely lives up to that description.

Rivals had the special opportunity to watch him in action a couple of weekends ago at MADE Hoops’ East Coast Circuit, and he lived up to the hype that surrounded him preceding the event.

It’s not always common for basketball recruiting outlets to discuss middle school basketball players, but there’s some that come along that you just can’t ignore. One of those players is 6-foot-7 2026 forward AJ Dybantsa , who plays for Expressions Elite.

Top AAU programs from the EYBL and other circuits operate within the MADE realm. So when a kid is dominating this level of play, it’s not the typical ‘middle school basketball’ that most people envision. It’s the stars of tomorrow.

When you first walk into the gym, you notice Dybantsa quite quickly just based on frame alone, but when he laces them up he makes your jaw drop in some ways. He’s probably classified as a 6-foot-7 wing, but is very arguably more of a guard.

Funny enough, Dybantsa missed one of his team’s games on Saturday evening because he had a varsity game at the same time. The 2026 forward plays for St. Sebastian’s School in Massachusetts and has been on a tear this season. The talented forward recently scored over 20 points against a post grad team and has been a big part of why his team is currently 19-2.

Dybantsa said that he averages around 19 points, eight rebounds, and a couple of assists at the high school level.

Rivals caught up with Dybantsa after his team’s final game on Sunday afternoon to discuss his game, who he models his playing style after, and more.

“I’m really trying to be a guard by the end of this,” Dybantsa said. “But as of right now, with my team, I’m more of a wing. I attack the basket really well and I try to get to the line. My shooting is improving. I can hit open shots, but I need it to be knock down.

“I’m trying to be a better ball handler so I can get into my mid-range,” he continued. “I want to get all the way to the basket and don’t always have to use a jab step, I can just go off of the bounce.”

It’s not often that an 8th grader is nearly as tall as the players he models his game after, but that’s not the case for Dybantsa, standing a legitimate 6-foot-7.

“I try to model my game after long, athletic players like Jayson Tatum, who is my favorite player, and Brandon Ingram, as well as two-way players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George,” he said.

Most kids have a dream school at a young age, but that’s not the case for Dybantsa, who really enjoys watching a lot of teams play.

“I don’t really have a dream school,” he said. “I have a couple of options that I’d like to go to. Bluebloods are one of them. I really like Michigan and Baylor also, but bluebloods are my top ones.”