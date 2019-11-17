“DePaul checked all of the boxes,” Bynum told Rivals.com about his decision. “I feel very comfortable with Coach Leitao and Tim (Anderson) is family. Everybody knows what family means to us in Chicago.”

DePaul has things moving in the right direction on the hardwood this fall and added further optimism to its future on Sunday. Four-star junior and one of the top in-state prospects, Ahamad Bynum , ended his recruitment earlier than expected by verbally committing to the Blue Demons.

Bynum chose the Big East bunch over Illinois, Iowa State and Missouri. Rated as the 89th best prospect in the 2021 class, he finds himself as the 23rd best shooting guard in his class nationally. He stands close to 6-foot-3 and is graced with a long set of arms and an explosive first step.

Attending the local powerhouse that is Simeon Career Academy, Bynum is another quality win for the Blue Demons on the recruiting trail. Faced with a major backcourt need in two years with the graduations of Charlie Moore and Devin Gage, Bynum is a more-than-ready talent that will impact the Big East program immediately.

The nephew of former NBA guard Will Bynum, the junior is more of a scorer than a facilitator. He is a potent scorer that comes in the quick twitch variety and is one of the more difficult guards to stay in front of. He can put up a number of points in the blink of an eye and does not lack in the toughness department, either.

DePaul currently sits without a commitment in the 2020 class and is expected to be fairly active this winter leading up to the late signing period in April. Bynum is a tremendous early start in the 2021 class and is the type of talent that the Blue Demons can build around once he gets onto campus.