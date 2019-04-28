adidas: Zach Loveday remains a hot topic with a visit ahead
MANSFIELD, TX. – Premier big men in the 2020 class remain difficult to find which makes Zach Loveday that much more of an enticing prospect. The near 7-footer showed off a rapidly developing half-court skillset at the adidas Gauntlet as he has no shortage of college interest.
“I try to bring whatever is needed. I try to help make everyone better and help us win some games,” Loveday said in assessing his strengths on the floor. “All too often, you see a lot of guys where the ball sticks to their hands. I don’t want to be like that. I want to see everyone succeed but I also want to show off my game but I want to make sure I find a good balance for that.”
Holding eight scholarship offers from a group that includes Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue, Loveday will take an official visit to Baylor on Monday. He discussed the five programs further.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Baylor: “It will be my first time ever being down there so I just want to see it and it is one of those ones that I cannot use an unofficial visit on so I want to see what they have to offer and what they do off of the court, in the classroom and in the gym; what they bring as a team.”
Indiana: “I haven’t been there but it will be one that I could be going to real soon. I haven’t seen them a whole lot but I did get to meet the assistant that has been recruiting me finally and he was great. His resume, he sounds like he knows what he is doing. They have a rich tradition of basketball there. I would love to get there and see what they do on and off of the court.”
Michigan: “I went there for a visit before Christmas. It was good. I got to see what they do off of the court with their development. Their strength coach, I really, really like him. He does a great job developing their players and I think that, to me, is the main factors in a winning team is development off of the court and a weight room and things like that.”
Ohio State: “I like Coach (Chris) Holtmann and he has made great strides going forward so far. He has a great recruiting class and I like the way that he thinks. He is real flexible with how he plays and uses everything that he has to beat people and I respect that.”
Purdue: “I love the way they play. Coach Paint (Matt Painter) does a great job of playing with his size and to me, that is one of those things that is huge. I watched them this past year with (Matt) Haarms and he is good, great footwork and skilled in the low post. I think that I can be that along with what I bring outside from 15-feet with ball handling, shooting and making people better. I think that if I were to do something like that, it would add a whole other dimension to that place.”
RIVALS' REACTION & WHAT'S NEXT
One of the most skilled frontcourt prospects in the 2020 class, Loveday previewed his upcoming visit. “I am taking a visit to Baylor after this weekend and hopefully I can pick that offer up and that would be a good one to have,” he said. “They play a lot through their bigs so that interests me a lot; schools that use their big men and within their flow of the offense.”
A lefty with great touch to the perimeter that can score from 20-feet and in, he is also a precise passer that can finish and rebound within traffic. His recruitment remains on the upswing as he has been one of the more talked about prospects this weekend in Texas and should continue to see more offers handed out his way.