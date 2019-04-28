Holding eight scholarship offers from a group that includes Indiana , Michigan , Ohio State and Purdue , Loveday will take an official visit to Baylor on Monday. He discussed the five programs further.

“I try to bring whatever is needed. I try to help make everyone better and help us win some games,” Loveday said in assessing his strengths on the floor. “All too often, you see a lot of guys where the ball sticks to their hands. I don’t want to be like that. I want to see everyone succeed but I also want to show off my game but I want to make sure I find a good balance for that.”

MANSFIELD, TX. – Premier big men in the 2020 class remain difficult to find which makes Zach Loveday that much more of an enticing prospect. The near 7-footer showed off a rapidly developing half-court skillset at the adidas Gauntlet as he has no shortage of college interest.

Baylor: “It will be my first time ever being down there so I just want to see it and it is one of those ones that I cannot use an unofficial visit on so I want to see what they have to offer and what they do off of the court, in the classroom and in the gym; what they bring as a team.”

Indiana: “I haven’t been there but it will be one that I could be going to real soon. I haven’t seen them a whole lot but I did get to meet the assistant that has been recruiting me finally and he was great. His resume, he sounds like he knows what he is doing. They have a rich tradition of basketball there. I would love to get there and see what they do on and off of the court.”

Michigan: “I went there for a visit before Christmas. It was good. I got to see what they do off of the court with their development. Their strength coach, I really, really like him. He does a great job developing their players and I think that, to me, is the main factors in a winning team is development off of the court and a weight room and things like that.”

Ohio State: “I like Coach (Chris) Holtmann and he has made great strides going forward so far. He has a great recruiting class and I like the way that he thinks. He is real flexible with how he plays and uses everything that he has to beat people and I respect that.”

Purdue: “I love the way they play. Coach Paint (Matt Painter) does a great job of playing with his size and to me, that is one of those things that is huge. I watched them this past year with (Matt) Haarms and he is good, great footwork and skilled in the low post. I think that I can be that along with what I bring outside from 15-feet with ball handling, shooting and making people better. I think that if I were to do something like that, it would add a whole other dimension to that place.”