LADERA RANCH, CA. – The first day of the second live period began in style on Wednesday evening as adidas kicked off its final event of the summer. The three stripes brand remains solidly intact as Oscar Tshiebwe, Tari Eason and Akok Akok walked away as the stars of the night.

DOES TSHIEBWE DESERVE HIS FIFTH STAR?

While we were ahead of the curve with Oscar Tshiebwe, placing him within the top half of the Rivals150 for over a year now, he has continued to show that he is not just a fringe top-50 prospect this summer, but better yet, a more than capable five-star target. Known first and foremost for his defensive abilities, that being his rim protecting skills and vacuum-like production on the glass, it was his offense that really stood out on Wednesday evening. I am not sure that he made three jumpers from outside of 12-feet all of last travel season combined; on Wednesday, he converted two perimeter jumpers and a turnaround out of the high-post in his first half alone. Is Tshiebwe going to be a guy that has specific sets immediately run for him in college? No, but the fact that he is not just a one-trick pony any longer and can produce on both sides of the floor just shows how much better he has become and where he can get to once he hits the next level. Speaking of which, WVU looks to be the school to beat. UConn head coach Dan Hurley was in attendance, too, but so was Bob Huggins. The Mountaineers have enjoyed great success with Sagaba Konate as the rising junior and Tshiebwe share a common bond. Winning his signature will not come easy but where things stand now, WVU should feel good as the summer comes to a close.

WEST COAST BATTLE

It was a battle of two of the top adidas sponsored programs on Wednesday night pitting the Pump n Run Elite unit, featuring four-star wing Max Agbonkpolo, and Team Bradley, featuring Marjon Beauchamp and PJ Fuller, between each other. Fuller is one of the better microwave scorers in his class nationally and seeing that the scholarship offers continue to trickle in, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight within his recruitment. Alongside him is a super high upside hybrid wing-forward in Marjon Beauchamp, quite possibly the next Pacific Northwest blue blood breakout prospect. He does have to add significantly more weight as his slenderer physique can hurt his final stat lines but the raw abilities in the top-30 junior is evident. Agbonkpolo, headed to USC next fall, is a do everything type of small forward that can initiate the half-court offense, score with his patented 12-foot and in runner, hit shots to the perimeter and defend up to three positions on the floor. Two Trojans’ assistants were on hand for him on Wednesday as he looks to be a day one contributor in Los Angeles. While all three displayed their value, it was Tari Eason that really raised some eyebrows. The 2020 forward is the definition of an energy giver. He didn’t have much of a chance to show off any sort of a skillset with his back to the basket but he was more than okay poking his nose into the 50-50 plays and rebounding from out of his area. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Eason leave the month of July with a handful of offers, some coming from the highest realm as Washington State remains his lone Pac 12 offer at this point in time. Head coaches from Arizona State, UC-Davis, Oregon, Montana, UNLV, Colorado, Dartmouth, and Pepperdine watched the Wednesday affair, as did assistants from Arizona, New Mexico, Iowa State, Gonzaga, Grand Canyon, Utah State and TCU

AKOK COMES TO PLAY