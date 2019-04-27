MANSFIELD, Texas – It was a relatively thin slate of games to begin the weekend at the adidas Gauntlet. However, there were still a handful of quality performers including Donovan Johnson, Toneari Lane and Kadary Richmond which helped us formulate the accurate hot takes from Friday evening’s action.

Donovan Johnson will be another to out-play his ranking and continue on the Johnson name. The younger brother of UNC standout Cam Johnson, the four-star junior is much further ahead within his development compared to his older sibling at the same stage. The lefty, just like his brother, is not an elite level athlete but his knack for always be around the ball, smarts on the perimeter and shot making prowess, make him a more than worthwhile high-major prospect. Already a member of the Rivals150, Puff, the name that he primarily goes by, has been a hot name on the recruiting trail. Last week, head coaches from Indiana, Michigan and Pitt were in to see him at his high school and on Friday evening, each had a coach on hand for him, as was Penn State’s Pat Chambers and assistants from Illinois, Kansas, Ohio State, and UNC. Johnson might not be there yet but in three years ago, he might just be another household name similar to his brother the past couple of years.

Toneari Lane going to win over 100 games in college. A tweener 6-foot-5 prospect that doesn’t have a defined position on the floor, Lane was arguably still the best player on the floor during his Atlanta Celtics’ unit’s team win. The lefty has become better at making shots but remains at his best straight-line driving is defender to the basket and then scoring through contact. He converted a few difficult looks around the goal and also played out of his area on the glass. Throw in his defensive versatility as he can slide down or up a position in a pinch and what you have is the perfect, blend wing-forward that could and will win a lot of games in college. Speaking of such, he has already visited Ole Miss and is hoping to get to the campuses at Appalachian State and TCU soon.

Kadary Richmond is the X-Factor for someone’s 2019-20 roster this spring. The 6-foot-5 wing has grown more and infused further confidence into his game and it showed in a major way in Texas. Finishing with 25 points off of five made 3s, Richmond is an available 2019 prospect that could make for a tremendous steal this spring. The only thing is that he would rather make the move into the 2020 class and have the chance to patiently sift through the recruiting process instead of coming to a rush decision. However, he is in not short supply for college suitors as he told Rivals.com that Kansas State, New Mexico, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure VCU, and Wichita State sit among the group in the hunt for his commitment this spring but after what he did on Friday, expect for more power league programs to enter the picture.

The hardest playing guard in the 2020 class is Deivon Smith. He was awesome during our viewing of him last week and was solid yet again on Friday thanks to his high-wire acts around the basket and willingness to play through physicality on both ends. His game is built on physicality and there is not a single play that he is not involved within in which is why his recruitment has expanded from a lone UAB offer in September, to a national level one that it currently reflects. Miami’s Jim Larranaga and assistants from Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Oregon and Xavier were at his game on Friday evening as he continued to cement his standing as one of the hardest playing prospects in the land that will immediately improve one’s chances of success one his college clock begins.