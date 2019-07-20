2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

Tari Eason (Rivals.com)

LADERA RANCH, Calif. – The second day of the adidas Finale brought plenty of surprises from some players we knew about and others that we didn’t know as much about. Rivals national analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans break down the players that left a positive impression, those that excited thanks to their long-term upside and which prospect is leading the most intriguing recruitment. THREE-POINT PLAY: Bronny James, Emoni Bates, Matt Cross, Kerwin Walton

Who is someone that is better than you thought he was?

Bossi’s Take: I've never not liked Roosevelt Wheeler, but I've wondered some when the offense will start to come around. Not only has the rim-running post man's offense started to come on, he's gotten much stronger, bouncier and more aggressive of late. I've watched him twice out here and think he could push for the top 50 among 2021 prospects when we adjust after the summer and he's maybe got potential beyond that. NC State and Virginia Tech are among the high majors that were in on Wheeler early, but he looks to me like a guy who could eventually turn into a priority recruit all the way up and down the Eastern seaboard.

Evans’ Take: I have always liked Tari Eason. The Rivals150 is someone who has consistently ran the floor with a purpose, rebounded out of his area and defended his basket, but what he did on Friday was something to really take in. Finishing with 39 points in his team’s win, Eason has never been short on production, but that was primarily based off of his own energy levels. While he remained his competitive self, he also showcased the ability to handle on the breakdown attempt, lead the break off of the defensive rebound and also make shots from outside of the painted area. Eason is much better than I had believed, which should make Cincinnati, Colorado and USC feel pretty good, since they are the three programs that have invested the most in him of late.

Who was your best find of the day?

Bossi’s Take: I would gladly challenge anybody (coach, scout or fan) to watch Ramean Hinton play and not be impressed. We ask kids to compete, we ask them to value winning and we ask them to play for their team and Hinton does all that. I feel like each year the Team Rose program has a kid kind of emerge (Dajuan Gordon last year and Talen Horton-Tucker took off playing for them two years ago) and this year it is Hinton. Not only does he play hard, he's got some game off the dribble, can really defend and has upside as a scorer. Cleveland State, Green Bay, Saint Louis, UAB, Kent State and Boise State have offered with others like Colorado State and Tulsa taking a look. That's a nice list. But, if I was a struggling high-major program looking to change the culture of how we play and compete (especially one that likes to press and run) I'd want to get into Chicago this fall to at least take a look.

Evans’ Take: Brandon Angel is someone that I had really never heard of until I sat down for his game on Friday morning. HIs team lost, but it was not because of his play. The Gamepoint Elite product made a number of catch-and-shoot jumpers from 22 feet while also showing the capacity to create his own shot, thanks to the use of the up-fake. Shot makers with size remain of the utmost value, which is why he is such a valuable commodity. He is not a tremendous, above-the-rim sort of athlete but rather a fundamentally sound forward that California and San Diego have prioritized, along with a bevy of others. He wasn’t a find on my part, but in my first viewing of him Angel sure looked the part of a ready-made college contributor next year.

Which prospect left you the most excited with his long-term potential?

Bossi’s Take: Truth be told my answer for this question was going to be 2021 four-star Ernest Ross (who I believe could compete for five-star status before it's all over with) but Corey discussed him pretty thoroughly yesterday. So, I'll go out on a real limb here and take our No. 5 player in the class of 2021, Jabari Smith. The reason I take him is because we made an aggressive ranking move with him based largely on potential, and even though he's not quite playing to that level on a consistent basis just yet, he's coming. I saw him swish some threes, play a little more physically near the rim and also communicate more. He's a shy kid whose potential is ahead of his current game, but he's starting to realize it and learn how to perform under the bright lights. Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ole Miss and others have offered and it's nothing but a matter of time before every other winning program wants to get involved.

Evans’ Take: The Mass Rivals program seems to always have one guy who breaks out in July. Wabissa Bede, Wenyen Gabriel and Akok Akok come to mind, and this year it was Jordan Geronimo. To say that Geronimo brings an exciting brand of basketball to the playing floor would be a total disservice to everything that he is capable of achieving. Young for his grade level but with the body already in tow, Geronimo began to see the high-majors show love in recent days, with offers from Iowa, Penn State, Providence and Texas A&M, though this is just the start. Bouncy, a capable shot maker, active and a defensive weapon, Geronimo has a lot of OG Anunoby qualities to him. He is far from a finished product and a leader has yet to emerge in his recruitment, which just makes the next few months tracking the likely-to-be-ranked prospect even more exciting.

Which prospect leads the most intriguing recruitment?