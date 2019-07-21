News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-21 08:56:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Adidas Finale: Dalen Terry leads a national recruitment

Imjvu2e6dqzokioyuzgi
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

LADERA RANCH, CA. – Dalen Terry has continued to ascend the Rivals150 throughout the years thanks to his excellent defensive prowess and great size at the lead guard position. The top-35 prospect h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}