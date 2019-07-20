News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-20 07:56:21 -0500') }} football Edit

adidas Finale: Bryce McGowens draws heavy East Coast attention

Xgivlizrkgzpd5xdemsz
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

LADERA RANCH, Calif. – Bryce McGowens has begun to lead a recruitment that has drawn heavy interest from some of the best along the East Coast. Growing another two inches and displaying the prime d...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}