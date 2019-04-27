MANSFIELD, Texas – Should he go or should he stay? That is the primary dilemma right now for four-star junior Demarr Langford. The Rivals150 prospect told Rivals.com that he is on the fence about making the move into the 2019 class and discussed the pros and cons of such a decision and who is pushing for his fall enrollment. “I am 50-50 with it right now,” Langford said about reclassifying into the 2019 class. “I want to have a test run with this right now with how I could do at the next level and these next couple of sessions are kind of just showing me how it would be and if I am ready for it.” Langford told Rivals.com that Pitt, UConn and WVU are the three schools that are recruiting him in 2019 as he holds a bevy of offers as a 2020 recruit.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Pitt: “They are saying how well I would fit and how well I would help them get better and better.” Texas Tech: “They made it to the national championship and even if they didn’t, it wouldn’t have made much of a difference in my mind. They just showed me that they play hard, they play fast and they just love the game. I just want to be one of them.” UConn: “They are talking about me and Akok Akok getting back together. How much I would help UConn get back to what they were a couple of years ago.” WVU: “It is a good, tough fit. They play hard and get up and down. I think that I would fit in well with them just because of the way that I play and it being fast-paced. I think I would fit in well over there.”

