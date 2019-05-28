The adidas Atlanta Memorial Day Classic brought out some of the top travel teams and top prospects to the LakePoint Sports Champions Center this weekend. Some already highly ranked prospects lived up to expectations, but we also saw some under the radar prospects emerge at the regional qualifier for the Adidas Summer Championships.

The Atlanta Celtics backcourt of four-star point guard Deivon Smith, four-star point guard Dwon Odom and three-star guard Caleb Murphy brings out as many cameras to catch their highlight reel plays as any trio in the country this year. There is more to their games though than just highlights. Smith and Odom both have terrific end-to-end speed in transition and both are really gifted as passers and finishers. Murphy is just the ultimate competitor and just relentless attacking the rim. He was key in the Celtics 15-point second half comeback win over the Upward Stars. Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Oregon and Xavier are among the schools in the mix for Smith. Odom is already committed to Xavier. Murphy recently added an offer from South Florida and has a lot of high-major interest coming in.

Keon Johnson recently trimmed his list down to Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia. The school that ends up landing him will be glad they did. His size, length and athleticism combination is great on the wing, and he uses it to his advantage. He has the potential to be an all-league defender. He’s great attacking the basket on offense and really tough on the offensive boards because he’s so quick off his feet. He does need to be a more consistent shooter though.

It’s not hard to appreciate what PJ Hall does. He’s not going to blow you away with the highlight reel plays, but he’s just a very complete big man. He catches everything thrown his way and snatches every rebound within his reach. He has really soft touch finishing around the rim and can also step out and hit jumpers. He’s a more than adequate athlete. Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Tennessee are some of the schools in the mix for him with Florida and Tennessee getting most of the buzz behind the scenes.

Bryce McGowens is definitely going to be a hot commodity in the 2021 class. The younger brother of Pittsburgh star Trey McGowens is already about 6-foot-5 with a smooth stroke and deep range. Clemson, LSU, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, St. John’s and TCU are among the schools with offers out to the South Carolina native already. Expect that list to continue to grow over the next year.

Elijah Tucker looks like a prospect high-major coaches will want to familiarize themselves with very soon. The light-bulb looks like it is starting to click on for him. In a Sunday night win, Tucker went for over 20 points and scored in a variety of ways. There were put-back dunks. He knocked down a couple jump shots. Made a couple nice moves to the basket, one of which was a spin move that resulted a rim-rocking dunk. Having seen him during high school season, some practices with him Game Elite team, and in a game this weekend, his trajectory over the past few months has been noticeable. It should be noted that his father played offensive tackle for Tennessee and his mother played basketball at Tennessee for Pat Summit.

Ryan Mutombo, the son of former Atlanta Hawks star Dikembe Mutombo, is starting to come on a little bit. Like his father, the 6-foot-10 center in the 2021 class is an impact player defensively in the paint played a big part in Team Forrest knocking off Upward Stars 16U, who ended up winning the Gold Bracket Championship. The offense is still a work in progress, but definitely coming along as he’s making some mid-range jumpers and making free throws.

Ja’Quavian Florence is one to watch this summer in the 2020 class out of Georgia. He’s an explosive athlete at about 6-foot-3 and can score it from all three levels. Georgia State and Wofford have offered, but interest is coming in from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State and Providence.