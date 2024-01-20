SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – One of the most intriguing and promising prospects in the class of 2025, Darius Adams is originally from New Jersey but plays his high school basketball at Indiana’s La Lumiere School. The junior is well traveled from a basketball standpoint and has an early offer list that reflects that. His college opportunities span time zones and conferences and there’s likely more to come.

Rivals caught up with the four-star guard following a game at the Hoophall Classic to discuss the direction of his recruitment and which schools are in the mix.

*****

ON PREVIOUS UNOFFICIAL VISITS:

“I’ve been to Michigan State and Tennessee, but those trips were a lot earlier. I’ve also been to Notre Dame and Indiana, but I haven't been anywhere recently.”

ON FUTURE VISITS:

“I just don’t know for sure. I haven’t cut down my list yet, but I will. I’m definitely going to take a lot of visits after the season.”

ON SCHOOLS TALKING TO HIM ABOUT SPRING OFFICIAL VISITS:

“Tennessee is trying to get me back down there for an official. Michigan State is also talking about bringing me back. Michigan wants to get me there, too.”

ON TENNESSEE:

“I got to see them scrimmage the first time I was there. This time, I want to see a game. I want to watch their play style and see how I would fit in with the style this time.”

ON MICHIGAN STATE:

“I haven’t seen them play in person either. On TV, it’s hard to see the things I need to see. It’s hard to see how the coach acts and how he treats his players. I want to get to a game and see how it is in person.”

ON HIS FAMILY TIES TO OTHER PROGRAMS:

“I have a sister that goes to Rutgers, but they haven’t really been in contact with me. It’s close to home, though, so we’ll see.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE:

“I want a good atmosphere and good fans. I also want a loving coach that actually cares about his players, instead of only caring about their skill.”

ON HOW HE CAN TELL WHICH COACHES ACTUALLY CARE:

“Michigan State impressed me because [Tom Izzo] actually cared. He sat next to me at the football game and talked to me the whole time. That was really cool of him.”