Adam Miller

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Sitting out the first month of the travel season due to injury, Adam Miller is back with Mac Irvin Fire 17-under this spring. A 6-foot-3 guard and top 40 prospect in the 2020 class, Miller remains one of the best in the Midwest, as he has already picked up a handful of prestigious scholarship offers. A lefty who can play many positions in the backcourt, Miller addressed his road back to full strength. “Everything has been good,” he said. “I have just been getting back into my rhythm and trying to show my all-around game. I am trying to prove a point - that I am one of the best players in the country, maybe the best, and prove that each time I come out onto the court. Even if I don’t get all of the points, it is about making my team win.” While things have slowed down a bit, Miller did say that he holds 10 scholarship offers, including from Kansas, UCLA and Illinois. MORE: Twitter Tuesday, with the latest on Tre Mann, Xavier recruiting and more

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Illinois: “I have a good relationship with Coach Chin (Coleman) and this is Coach (Brad) Underwood’s first year there, and he came in and offered me and has been talking with me ever since. They have been showing a lot of love.” Michigan: “They haven’t offered me yet, so they have been talking to me slightly. I just want to get out there and talk to them more.” UCLA: “It is out in Cali, and I like the coaching style and the way that they play. It is really nice out there, and I would just like to get out there and check it out.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

After a strong weekend back on the floor in Fort Wayne at the Spiece Run-n-Slam, Miller will make his inaugural performance on the Nike EYBL circuit this weekend with the Mac Irvin Fire 17-under squad. While no visits are scheduled, there are three schools that Miller would like to see. “I was planning on visiting Michigan, UCLA and Florida and a few other schools like that,” he said.

RIVALS REACTION