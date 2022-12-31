FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 27 prospect in the class of 2025, Aaron Rowe is aware that his recruitment has barely started. The Branson (Mo.) Link Academy point guard is already furling interest from major programs, however, a list that includes his hometown school, Missouri. Rowe grew up in Columbia, Mo. before relocating to Branson for high school, but still has strong family ties to the city.

He recently spoke with Rivals about his relationship with Mizzou as well as the other programs involved in his recruitment.





ON IF GROWING UP IN COLUMBIA MADE HIM A MIZZOU FAN

“Not really. I didn't really watch them a lot when they were on that little streak when they weren;t doing too well when I was a kid. I watched some of them, though. I wouldn’t say I was a fan.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE TIGERS

“They've been recruiting me and coming to a lot of my practices. I see them there. The head coach is really just trying to show me how it would all work out with me being from there. The fans show me a lot of love around the city, too, so I like that.”

ON IF HIS FAMILY IS ALL STILL IN COLUMBIA

“My mom and dad both still live in Columbia. Then, my sister, but she’s in college. She goes to SIU in Illinois.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Tennessee for sure. Alabama, Kansas State ... It’s those three I know that come to practice and I try to stay in touch. They can’t call me yet, though.”

ON K-STATE

“I haven’t been up there yet, but I’ve talked to Coach [Jermome] Tang some. Then, (assistant) Coach Rodney Perry, he was a coach at MoKan (Rowe’s grassroots team). Now he’s at K-State, so I’m close to him.”

ON TENNESSEE

“I talked to (assistant coach) Rod Clark. He was actually with MoKan, too, so I’m close to him like I am with Coach Perry. He just tells me what it;’s like at Tennessee and how good it is over there. He talks about how packed the games are.”

ON ALABAMA

“Alabama just says they like my game and that I’d fit pretty well with it.”

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE ASKED HIS COACHES ABOUT HIM

“Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas … Really, those three.”

ON HIS DREAM SCHOOL

“My dream school is North Carolina for sure. I grew up watching them a lot, and it just always looks so cool.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE

“I just want a place I can trust with coaches I know will look out for me.”