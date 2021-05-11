Basketball Recruiting - Aaron Bradshaw open to all suitors

“I play defense and bring a lot of enthusiasm to the floor. I try to bring a lot of energy. I hear a lot of Kevin Garnett , Anthony Davis , big guys who are high-motor players.” Bradshaw said, “I grew up a fan of Garnett, Davis and Hakeem Olajuwon , They get after it, they’re scrappy and bring a lot of energy to the team.”

When Aaron Bradshaw walks on the floor with his NJ Scholars 17u EYBL, it is hard not to take notice of the long and lengthy 7-footer.

When it comes to his recruitment, the Camden (N.J.) Camden High center carries early offers from LSU, Nebraska, TCU and Texas A&M.

“I am open to anything, I just want to go to college, you know, location or level doesn’t really matter to me. I do want to play in a program that puts an emphasis on defense. The offense will come and all, but I want to play in a defensive focused system," Bradshaw said.

Even with the accolades, Bradshaw realizes that he is not a finished product and there is still a lot of room for growth.

“I just started working out, getting bigger. I have a pretty good base with my skill set and everything, but I need to keep in the weight room and get bigger," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw is currently unranked in the 2023 Rivals150, however he is under heavy consideration to enter the rankings during the next go around.