AURORA, Ill. – Taj Thweatt is on the edge of his breakout and by the end of the month should have over a handful of offers from power conference programs. After his time at the first leg of the Under Armour Association, Thweatt discussed his strengths, the schools involved and his upcoming emergence.

“My strength is my ability to drive, my motor and just how I am the energy for the team,” he said. “Whenever we are down, I can pick everyone else up.”

Florida is the latest program to offer Thweatt, as Cincinnati, Monmouth, Rutgers, Seton Hall, and Temple have already done so.

A 6-foot-7 forward that brings major energy to the floor, Thweatt is capable of playing many positions in the frontcourt. He is a plus rebounder that can score in traffic, protect his team’s basket but also extend the defense with the mid-range-on-out jumper.

Having taken an unofficial visit to Temple earlier this year, Thweatt will likely take a few others as the summer months approach. In the meantime, the Team Rio product has ready for his breakout.

“I feel like I am breaking out just now and making a name for myself,” he stated.