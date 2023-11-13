It’s early in the high school career of guard Jasiah Jervis. Still, the class-of-2026 standout already has six scholarship offers to his name and is firmly on the radars of high-major coaches in the Northeast and beyond. The 6-foot-5 Jervis, who plays the summer with the NY Wiz Kids on the adidas 3SSB circuit, is one of the more promising young prospects in the state of New York and will likely be in high demand by the time he becomes an upperclassman.

Rivals recently caught up with the Bronx native, who is preparing to begin his sophomore campaign at New York’s Archbishop Stepinac High School, to discuss his game and the early stages of his college recruitment.



ON HIS GAME

“I play both guard spots. I can play point or shooting guard. I feel like I;m a two-way player. I can play on ball or off the ball. I think my shooting has gotten a lot better since I was a freshman. My ball-handling, too. That is getting a lot better. I get a lot of rebounds, too, so I really think I’m a two-way player.”

ON WHICH GUARD SPOT HE PREFERS

“I like being on the ball better, but I’ll do either.”

ON HIS EARLY OFFERS

“I have seven schools so far that have already offered me. It’s Iona, Fordham, St. John’s, St. Louis, St. Bonaventure and Manhattan.”

ON UNOFFICIAL VISITS

“I went to St. John’s practice. It was great. Coach Rick Pitino is obviously a great coach. Just watching him was cool. I didn’t get a chance to talk to him there, but I want to.”

ON THE NEXT STEP IN HIS DEVELOPMENT

“Defense is going to be the focus for me now because I feel like everyone already knows I can score the ball. Defense is very important to me now.”