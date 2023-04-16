Rivals recently caught up with Osazee to discuss where his recrutiment stands in the early going as well as what could be next for the Ireland-born prospect.

At 6-foot-7, 195 pounds, Vincent Osazee doesn’t look like a typical high school freshman. Alas, the class-of-2026 forward is just that. Despite his young age, Osazee, who plays his high school ball at Boston’s Reason Prep Academy, has already attracted a handful of offers and the attention of some high-major coaching staff. Things feel as though they’re just getting started, however, as the blossoming prospect’s upside is obvious to anyone that watches him.

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I have a mix of a lot of players in me. I could describe the style as a lot of different players. I can finish the ball really well and I’ve been working on my handle a lot.”

ON WHAT HE IS WORKING TO DEVELOP

“When I’m in the gym I work hard ball-handling and a lot of shooting. I’m trying to get my form right and stuff like that. Those are the two big things for me right now.”

ON HIS CURRENT OFFERS

“I have offers from NJIT, Bryant, Central Michigan, UMass Lowell and UNLV.”

ON EARLY UNOFFICIAL VISITS

“I’ve been to UMass Lowell. That was last summer. It was a good experience. It was dope. It was my first time on a visit. I got to meet the players and see the campus.”

ON UNLV

“I called and talked to them a few weeks ago -- after the offer. The coach was telling me that they play fast and that it fits how I play. It was stuff like that.”

ON HIS BACKGROUND

“I was born in Ireland, but I moved here to Boston when I was 10 or 11 years old. I played soccer and ran track in Ireland. I started playing basketball in, like, seventh grade, after I came here. I did track here in the eighth grade year but that was the last time.”

ON THE TRACK EVENTS HE RAN

“I did the 200M and the high-jump.”

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE SIGNALED INTEREST

“The schools that are interested are Iowa, Auburn, Florida State, Boston College and Ohio State. I actually got to talk to the Ohio State coach a few weeks ago.”

ON HIS CONVERSATION WITH OHIO STATE

“He was just telling me to keep working and that I fit what they do over there. He was just telling me he was going to come see in the summer.”

ON HIS DREAM SCHOOL

“My dream school is Duke just because of the tradition and all the players they produce and put in the NBA.”