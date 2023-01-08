Derek Dixon is a name to keep a close eye on in the 2025 class. He possesses an effortless stroke from the outside and could end up being one of the better catch-and -shoot players in the class because of his shot mechanics and confidence.

Overview of his recruitment: “I have offers from Kansas State, Pittsburgh, Bryant, Fordham, Norfolk State, George Mason and George Washington.”

Kansas State: “They’re having a good year this year. They had come to an open gym and offered me and a couple of my teammates. That was my first high-major offer, so that was a cool experience. It was something that I had been working for. After I got a couple of mid-majors, that was obviously the next step. It was cool to see that my hard work was paying off.”

Pittsburgh: “It was really cool. That’s where I got to take my first visit. I went to Pitt and they offered me while I was in the visit. It was my first time experiencing a college practice, the facilities and stuff like that. I really like the coaching staff, coach (Jeff) Capel has great experience because he played as a pro and at Duke. He definitely knows what he’s talking about and he just said that he likes my game and that they were going to extend me an offer, so that was really cool.”

Dream schools: “Duke, Baylor and Oregon would probably be my three dream schools.”

Description of his game: “I think I’m a versatile guard. I have good size and I can play on or off of the ball. I can handle the ball pretty well, and I think I can find my teammates and have good vision. I think I shoot the ball well, too. I’m improving my driving and my defense, two areas that I’ve seen a lot of improvement in and I’ve gotten pretty good at them, but still have room to grow.”