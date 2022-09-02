Tyler Jackson landed in the No. 37 spot when Rivals released its initial rankings for the class of 2025, and it’s easy to see the fact that the do-it-all point guard has potential to creep up a little higher than that down the road.

The 6-foot-2 guard had an impressive summer that saw him lead his Team Thrill 15U squad to a UA Association championship with a 30-point effort in the title game. Jackson, who already holds a few major offers, recently spoke to Rivals about how his recruitment is shaping up.

ON HIS RECRUITMENT

“I have six offers right now, The last ones that came in were Rutgers and DePaul.”

ON POSSIBLE VISITS

“When school starts I'm going to start thinking about where I might want to visit. I probably want to check out Illinois, DePaul and Rhode Island.”

ON ILLINOIS

“I know Coach [Chester] Frazier is from [Baltimore] where I’m from and he’s the one that offered me, so I like that.”

ON WHAT PART OF HIS GAME HE’S WORKING ON

“I’m starting to know how to get myself open and get looks by passing the ball. So when I drive they don't help as much. When they do, I can get my teammates an easy bucket.”

