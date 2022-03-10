2024 standout Mikey Lewis set to become national name

It’s not hyperbole to say that 2024 guard Mikey Lewis might be one of the most slept on players in the entire sophomore class at the national level. Somewhat of a victim of circumstance, he’s flown under the radar until very recently, but is starting to get the looks and recognition he deserves.

Lewis plays for Denver Prep Academy (CO) at the high school level and the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL. Some of the recent departures from Denver Prep have given him a bigger role with more usage, and he’s made the most of it.

In recent weeks, the 6-foot-3 guard scored 30 points to go along with nine assists against Donda Academy, scored 28 points against BFL Prep, 20 against Our Savior Lutheran, and 16 twice against Simply Fundamental.

Lewis spoke with Rivals to discuss his game, what schools are on him the most currently, and a couple of SEC schools that have been in contact.





IN HIS WORDS

On his game: “Honestly, I feel like I’m a complete player. I can score it really well and I can get others involved. I feel like I do everything pretty well. I’m continuing to work on my shooting, shooting it more efficiently, and shooting the same shot every time.

On his last few weeks: “I feel like I’ve really stepped my game up lately. I was pretty consistent throughout the season, but these last couple of weeks, I feel like I’ve taken a step up.”

On current offers: “I have offers from San Francisco and San Jose State. UNLV and Oregon State are recruiting me as well, plus San Diego State. A little bit of stuff from Arkansas and Auburn.”

On San Francisco: “They’re doing really well right now. They’re going to the tournament. They have a good team, so they can make a good push. I talk to Coach (Mike) Plank the most.”

On San Jose State: “I know the coaches up there really well. Coach Damany Hendrix, he used to coach me with the Oakland Soldiers when I was younger.”

On UNLV: “I don’t really know too much about them, but from what I do hear, they’re a good school and they’re going to be good really soon.”

On Oregon State: “I like that they’re a PAC-12 school. They won the PAC-12 tournament last season and made it to the NCAA tournament.”

On San Diego State: “They have Kawhi Leonard as an alumni, so that’s always good. They have good alumni. It’s in a cool area, I think San Diego is a good place. They play a good schedule as well.”

On Arkansas: “They’ve come to our practices twice this year. I talked to one of the coaches from there and they said that they were interested and would be keeping an eye on me.”

On Auburn: “Coach (Wes) Flanigan came to our practice and said that he was interested in me. He as also at the Battle at the Rock. I think they’ll be in contact soon.”

On dream schools growing up: “Growing up, my dream school, I like Duke a lot. I like Kentucky, too.”

On upcoming goals: “My goals are to get more exposure, get myself out there more. I feel like I’m pretty slept on. I want to move up the rankings and pick up some more offers. I want to win Peach Jam as well.”



