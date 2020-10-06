Basketball Recruiting - 2024 prospect introduction: Caleb Middleton

A 6-foot-10 power forward from New Hampshire, Caleb Middleton may be just a freshman but he already has the attention of a handful of college coaches that span levels and conferences. He has offers from DePaul as well as a handful of other mid-major programs and has a few power conference schools kicking the tires on his recruitment. Below, the class-of-2024 prospect outlines the early stages of his recruitment and gives the framework of what may be in store down the road.





IN HIS WORDS

ON HIS CURRENT OFFER LIST

“The offers are currently Siena, Bryant and DePaul. I have a lot of other interest from a lot of other schools, though.”





ON THE OFFER HE LIKES MOST

“The one that stands out to me the most is probably DePaul. DePaul is an incredible school and I like their basketball team a lot, too. I like the Big East too.





ON OTHER SCHOOLS SHOWING INTEREST

“Syracuse, Penn State, UConn, Indiana, Georgia, Seton Hall, Marquette, Fairfield, Northeastern, Boston College, UMass and Oregon.”





ON WHO MIGHT BE CLOSE TO OFFERING

“I’m hoping for UConn and Indiana soon. They Are showing some really strong interest. I don't know, though. Also, I’ve always loved Penn State. I’m really hoping to get an [offer] from them, too.”





ON HIS AFFECTION FOR PENN STATE

“My dad went to Penn State, so I grew up as a fan. Since I was little, I was a big Penn State football fan and just liked the college.”



