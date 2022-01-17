2024 prospect David Katoa starting to get noticed
David Katoa quickly became a fan favorite at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The sophomore at Salt Lake City Real Salt Lake filled the stat sheets on his way to an all-tournament nod.
“I think I bring a little bit of everything,” Katoa told Rivals.com. “I love defense and bring a lot of energy to the defensive side. I crash the boards, I can create offense, I can shoot or drive. I can do a little bit of everything out there. The biggest development has been offensively. I am shooting the ball a lot better - I think I am around 50% from three right now. I watch a lot of people and try to take the best of everyone’s game and work on that for me.”
This summer, the 6-foot-4 Katoa played with the Utah Prospects on the Adidas 15u 3SSB circuit. He is starting to build a name for himself around his region.
“I have an offer from Utah State and NJIT. I also have a football offer from Utah, but I had to stop playing football after my freshman year to come over here. I did visit Utah State, and I have been on a visit to BYU and Utah, too. Neither of them offered yet, though.”
*****
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Utah State: “They have a great program. I went up on a visit to meet their new coaches. Coach (Ryan) Odom is great, and I definitely think they will be able to keep the program going.”
BYU: “I learned a lot about their program when I went. They have new coaches, and I got to know them a little. I like their program and think they are building it, especially going into the Big 12. They are definitely good recruiters.”
Utah: “The new coaches there, coach (Craig) Smith, I think are great coaches. I think they are going to change the program around and get them going in the right direction. I had a good visit there.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I will be looking closely at how I fit within what they do,” Katoa said. “I want to have a good relationship with the coaches. I’m going to look at the school and the education. I have six siblings, and five of them went D-I. I have a brother who plays football at Southern Cal and five sisters who play(ed) volleyball, four who went D-I and the other was going to go to Utah State but she decided she didn’t want to play sports anymore.”
RIVALS' REACTION
It’s the toughness that really jumps off the page. He averaged over three blocks and two steals per game in the event. He was also the team’s leading scorer, showcasing ability at all three levels. Katoa is currently flying below the radar, but schools in his region know who he is. Watch as his reputation continues to grow.