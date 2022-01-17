2024 prospect David Katoa starting to get noticed

David Katoa quickly became a fan favorite at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The sophomore at Salt Lake City Real Salt Lake filled the stat sheets on his way to an all-tournament nod.

“I think I bring a little bit of everything,” Katoa told Rivals.com. “I love defense and bring a lot of energy to the defensive side. I crash the boards, I can create offense, I can shoot or drive. I can do a little bit of everything out there. The biggest development has been offensively. I am shooting the ball a lot better - I think I am around 50% from three right now. I watch a lot of people and try to take the best of everyone’s game and work on that for me.”

This summer, the 6-foot-4 Katoa played with the Utah Prospects on the Adidas 15u 3SSB circuit. He is starting to build a name for himself around his region.

“I have an offer from Utah State and NJIT. I also have a football offer from Utah, but I had to stop playing football after my freshman year to come over here. I did visit Utah State, and I have been on a visit to BYU and Utah, too. Neither of them offered yet, though.”

