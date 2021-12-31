2023 wing Mouhamed Dioubate has plenty of pop in his game
Mouhamed Dioubate is a junior at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy. The 6-foot-7 forward comes in at No. 85 in the 2023 Rivals150 ranking.
“I defend well, rebound well, and pass the ball well," Dioubate told Rivals.com. "My game is very flexible. I've got a good 15-foot jump shot, and I am still working on my three-point shot. I am very versatile, guard the one through five.”This summer, things got rolling for Dioubate as he played with the PSA Cardinals on the 16u EYBL circuit.
“Of the offers, I am hearing from LaSalle the most,” Dioubate said. “St. John’s and VCU, too. I also hear a lot from Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, George Washington of the schools that haven’t offered yet. I went on an unofficial visit to Houston in September. That is the only visit I have been on so far.”
*****
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Rivals150
2024 Rankings: Top 40
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
St John’s: “That is my hometown school, from Queens, New York. They are a good program. They are in the Big East, so it's a great league.”
VCU: “They are reaching out pretty good, and they’re a good program, too. They have won a lot of games. (They) play hard.”
LaSalle: “They are just reaching out trying to build a relationship with me. It is more than just basketball when I talk with them. They like the way I play and are a good program.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I am just looking for a program where I can have a big role on the team,” Dioubate said. "I want to make an early impact. I also want to go to a school where I will fit and they play my style of game.”
RIVALS' REACTION
You walk away from the court talking about the pop Dioubate has in his game. At 6-foot-6/6-foot-7, he is a problem around the basket on offense. He plays a lot in the dunker spots. Dioubate will need to continue to develop his ball skills and range, but his upside to guard multiple positions on the floor will keep him in high demand.