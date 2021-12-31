2023 wing Mouhamed Dioubate has plenty of pop in his game

Mouhamed Dioubate is a junior at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy. The 6-foot-7 forward comes in at No. 85 in the 2023 Rivals150 ranking.

“I defend well, rebound well, and pass the ball well," Dioubate told Rivals.com. "My game is very flexible. I've got a good 15-foot jump shot, and I am still working on my three-point shot. I am very versatile, guard the one through five.”This summer, things got rolling for Dioubate as he played with the PSA Cardinals on the 16u EYBL circuit.

“Of the offers, I am hearing from LaSalle the most,” Dioubate said. “St. John’s and VCU, too. I also hear a lot from Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, George Washington of the schools that haven’t offered yet. I went on an unofficial visit to Houston in September. That is the only visit I have been on so far.”

