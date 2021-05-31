2023 standout Sean Stewart talks Michigan, Pitt, Stanford

IRVING, Texas -- Sean Stewart’s name has long since made its way onto the radars of major college coaches. The class-of-2023 forward holds a handful of high-major offers and recently saw Stanford throw its name into the hat. Stewart will see more opportunities to come his way this summer, but he recently gave an update on where things stand currently. Below, The Florida-based prospect who plays with the Sunshine State’s E1T1 grassroots program, talks about schools of interest and describes the kind of system in which he’d like to play.





IN HIS WORDS

ON HIS RECENT STANFORD OFFER

“A few nights ago they gave me, like, a whole presentation on zoom and showed me what the program was all about.”





ON THE ALLURE OF STANFORD

“Even if you decide not to play basketball after college, Stanford really sets you up. When you leave college, you have a lot of different options.”





ON VISITS HE PLANS TO TAKE THIS YEAR

“I’m trying to go to Michigan, Northwestern, Pitt and Georgetown. I’m still trying to figure out dates for those trips but they are ones I know for sure I'm going to make.”





ON MICHIGAN

“I’ve talked to them a little more recently, but it’s still early. Right now, we’re just trying to build that relationship and talk about their program. I like it so far.”





ON PITT

“Pitt has been talking to me for a long time. I actually kind of knew Coach [Jeff] Capel a little before he was recruiting me. My family knows Grant Hill, and he’s friends with Grant Hill so we met him that way. Anyway, I’ve known him for a little even before Pitt wanted me.”





ON WHAT STYLE OF PLAY HE PREFERS

“A system that plays fast because I like to run fast. I just want a place that gets up and down and lets the bigs get involved in the offense.”



