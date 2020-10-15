Basketball Recruiting - 2023 PG Kanaan Carlyle curious about Auburn, UVA

Class-of-2023 point guard Kanaan Carlyle already carries a handful of high-major offers. And while he shies away from naming anything resembling favorites at this stage in his process, he’s more curious about some schools than others. Below, Carlyle discusses two such programs that have already piqued his interest.





ON OFFERS THAT STAND OUT FROM THE PACK

“I can’t really talk to coaches much right now so I don’t really know which ones stand out. I’m just seeing what happens for now.”





ON WHICH SCHOOLS HE’S MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO LEARNING ABOUT

“Auburn and probably Virginia.”





ON AUBURN:

“I know a little about the history there. I also like the system they have going on and the offense they run. They are fast paced, which I like. They get up a lot of shots during games. It’s a very guard-orientated. That’s what I like most about Auburn.”





ON HIS PREVIOUS VISIT TO AUBURN:

“I went on an unofficial visit last year and looked around. I like Coach [Bruce] Pearl. He’s chill and laid back. He tells you what’s going to happen and he keeps it real.”





ON VIRGINIA

“Virginia is all about discipline. I like the discipline they play with, especially on defense. I like playing defense, so I feel like that defensive scheme they run is amazing. I feel like I could learn a lot from that.”





ON THE UVA COACHING STAFF

“I don’t know too much about them yet. I don't know them real well. I just watched them a lot during the season.”





ON ADDITIONAL OFFERS HE HOPES TO ATTRACT

“Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina. I grew up a fan of Kentucky. They’ve always been my favorite team.”