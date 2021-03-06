Basketball Recruiting - 2023 guard Robert Dillingham already highly coveted

2023 guard Robert Dillingham already highly coveted
Robert Dillingham is the No. 12 player in the Rivals150 2023 rankings. This makes him the No. 5 point guard in his class.
“I heard I play like Darius Garland," he said. "I feel like I am a scorer, but I can also run a team, get my teammates involved.”
This early notoriety and all of his success has also caught the attention of college programs across the country.
“I just got UNC. I also got Kansas, Clemson, Florida, Florida State and a bunch of other high majors.” Dillingham said. “I have been talking to a lot of schools recently. Carolina and Kansas are sticking out for really being on me. It’s a lot of schools, really.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
North Carolina: “This offer meant a lot to me, you know. Coach (Roy) Williams doesn’t really offer sophomores, and I am one of the only sophomores that he has offered. And you know it is my home state, so ... it is a dream come true with that. I know they play around their point guards, what they do is based around their point guards.”
Kansas: “Kansas was a great feeling ... because I never thought growing up that I could make it this far. It is just a blessing that a school like Kansas wants me. I know they like to play through their point guards, but also have some good bigs to work with.”
DILLINGHAM'S GOALS
“Our goal is to continue winning," he said. "The biggest thing on my mind right now, on our entire team’s mind, is to make it to Geico’s (ESPN high school basketball showcase). We have to keep winning.”