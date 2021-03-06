Basketball Recruiting - 2023 guard Robert Dillingham already highly coveted

Robert Dillingham is the No. 12 player in the Rivals150 2023 rankings. This makes him the No. 5 point guard in his class.

“I heard I play like Darius Garland," he said. "I feel like I am a scorer, but I can also run a team, get my teammates involved.”

This early notoriety and all of his success has also caught the attention of college programs across the country.

“I just got UNC. I also got Kansas, Clemson, Florida, Florida State and a bunch of other high majors.” Dillingham said. “I have been talking to a lot of schools recently. Carolina and Kansas are sticking out for really being on me. It’s a lot of schools, really.”

*****

MORE: Gradey Dick chooses Kansas | Greg Jackson an emerging East Coast prospect

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2023 Rankings: Top 30

*****



