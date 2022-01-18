2023 guard Khoi Thurmon is an efficient scorer and facilitator
Khoi Thurmon walked out of the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina with all-tournament honors. The 6-foot junior scored 17 points and dished five assists on 8-of-11 shooting from the field to lead Akron (Ohio) Buchtel High to a third-place finish.
“I am a facilitator; I can score when needed,” Thurmon told Rivals.com. “I try and create open shots for my teammates. I have worked on my feel for when to score and when to facilitate for others, have come a long way there. I heard some Chris Paul comparisons.”
When Thurmon was in middle school, he played on the North Coast Blue Chips team with Mikey Williams and Bronny James. Thurmon played with the Bates Fundamental team this summer on Nike’s 16u EYBL circuit. Coaches have taken notice.
“I only have offers from Illinois and Jackson State right now,” Thurmon said. “I have not been on any visits yet, but will start looking into them soon.”
*****
MORE: Five prospects that should rise in rankings
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Rivals150
2024 Rankings: Top 40
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Illinois: “Illinois is my home state, so if I go there, I would be back home. I see people there that I know and have a good relationship with. I think I would feel comfortable there.”
Jackson State: “It is an HBCU, and I feel like because of that, it is like family. I know I am going to feel welcomed there, and they have a good program.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“Toledo, Missouri, Iowa State, Arizona State and Kent State are some schools who are talking to me pretty regularly but have not offered yet,” Thurmon said. “I am looking for a program and a team that will put the ball in my hands and let me do what I am good at doing, let me be who I am, not try to change my game.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Thurmon is a lefty point guard who has a slipperiness to his game. He has the ability to drive inside, but he has the feel and balance to pull up and make a play when necessary. His size and frame need to develop, but he had the ball on a string and scored efficiently at the Beach Ball tournament. Thurmon was 19-for-27 from the field in the two games Rivals attended while averaging 21 points and five assists. It will be interesting to see where his recruitment goes from here.