2023 guard Khoi Thurmon is an efficient scorer and facilitator

Khoi Thurmon walked out of the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina with all-tournament honors. The 6-foot junior scored 17 points and dished five assists on 8-of-11 shooting from the field to lead Akron (Ohio) Buchtel High to a third-place finish.

“I am a facilitator; I can score when needed,” Thurmon told Rivals.com. “I try and create open shots for my teammates. I have worked on my feel for when to score and when to facilitate for others, have come a long way there. I heard some Chris Paul comparisons.”

When Thurmon was in middle school, he played on the North Coast Blue Chips team with Mikey Williams and Bronny James. Thurmon played with the Bates Fundamental team this summer on Nike’s 16u EYBL circuit. Coaches have taken notice.

“I only have offers from Illinois and Jackson State right now,” Thurmon said. “I have not been on any visits yet, but will start looking into them soon.”

