2023 guard Jahnathan Lamothe becoming a priority recruit

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgetown: “They are close to home. The coaching staff always tells me how they really like the way I play and how perfectly I would fit into their offense, at the point or the two spot. When I visited, I got to see their practice and then sat down with coach Patrick Ewing and went over some film with him.” Maryland: “They like my feel and IQ for the game. They got to watch me at Peach Jam and the DMV Live period and were impressed. My visit there was very nice. I got to see around where they live and where they work out and everything. I really enjoyed that visit.” Pittsburgh: “With Pitt, I probably can say they've been in contact the most. After games coach Jeff Capel would text me, and (assistant coach) Milan Brown, just having conversations with me and checking in on my family, creating a great bond. The visit went great. They showed me around and it was very nice.” Rutgers: “My visit went quick because I got caught in traffic, but the coach’s energy was very exciting. The coaches just showing me around and having talks with me, they showed me around campus, which was great. I cannot wait to get up there again in September or August.”

LAMOTHE ON HIS RECRUITMENT

"I don’t have any upcoming visits set yet, but I know I will take some,” Lamothe said. “What I want in a program is a winning culture. I want a coach who is going to push me every single day. I’d like a great environment for me to succeed in and a place where I can get to the pro level.”

RIVALS' REACTION