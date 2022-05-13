2023 guard Garwey Dual jumps onto the scene

Garwey Dual find himself in one of the most fascinating situations in the entire 2023 class. The 6-foot-5 guard has been consistently putting people on notice over the last month of AAU basketball, but he didn’t even start on his high school team this past season. Dual has been running with George Hill All Indy, an independent team based out of Indiana. So far this spring, there’s not been too many better duos on the grassroots circuit than Dual and four-star forward Xavier Booker, who is primed for a jump in the rankings himself. Dual, an especially intriguing prospect, has been starting to receive high-major interest and offers. He broke down his current recruitment with Rivals. ***** MORE: Predictions for top transfers 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Schools recruiting him the most: “I just got an offer from Arizona State. The (Sun Devils) and Dayton contact me the most. I also have offers from Southern Indiana, IUPUI, Purdue Fort Wayne, TCU and Fresno State.” Arizona State: “Really, I just like their history of having players go to the NBA, and their campus. Assistant coach (Jermaine) Kimbrough talks to me the most from there.” Dayton: “One of their coaches coached Ja Morant. I like how they keep in contact with me. I like how they play, I like their play style. I like how they play defense, too.” TCU: “They’re a good school. I like their play style, too. They’re an interesting team and they seem like they’re rebuilding right now.” Fresno State: “I don’t know too much about Fresno State yet. I just got an offer (Wednesday), but I’m definitely going to look into them when I get home.” What led to his blow up: “For the most part, coach Mike (Saunders) and coach Chris (Scott) from George Hill All Indy. Those guys (are) just putting us on that platform and allowing us to play.” Visits and commitment time table: “I don’t have any visits planned, but we’re about to work on that. I’m planning on making a decision sometime next year.”

RIVALS' REACTION