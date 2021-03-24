Basketball Recruiting - 2023 five-star Mackenzie Mgbako gears up for big summer

Just a sophomore, Mackenzie Mgbako is already on the radars of major college coaches and has been for some time. The five-star wing already holds offers from Maryland, Georgetown, UCLA and others, but it still feels as though his recruitment is only getting started. In fact, his list of options is likely to grow even longer in the months ahead.

The New Jersey Gill St Bernard School star missed a chunk of time with a minor injury this season but is rehabbed and ready to play the summer circuit with his NJ Scholar Athletes grassroots team.

“I’m already in the gym practicing all aspects of my game -- shooting, ball handling and post moves,’ Mgbako said. “I’m Getting ready for the EYBL season.”

Rivals.com recently caught up with Mgbako, who discusses his recruitment and what he hopes to get out of the year ahead below.





IN HIS WORDS

How would you describe your game to somebody that hasn’t seen you play?

“I believe I’m a fusion of KD and Jason Tatum. I’m able to play all positions and spread the floor with my shooting ability. I also use my length to disrupt players on the defensive end.”





What kind of system do you think you’d fit best with on the college level?

“I like a fast-paced system, pushing the ball and finding the open man. Running the motion to create an open opportunity to score.”





Which campuses do you most want to check out once you’re allowed to take visits?

“I would love to check out UCLA. I’ve never been to California. I hear the weather and the campus is beautiful. I’d like to get to see the West Coast.”





Is there a dream school out there that you hope comes with an offer?

"I honestly just want a school that believes in my ability and fits my style of play."







