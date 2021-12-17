2023 forward Omaha Biliew continues to display athleticism

Omaha Biliew, the No. 7-ranked player in the 2023 Rivals150, continues to show he's an intriguing, athletic young prospect.

“I am unique and versatile on the floor,” Biliew told Rivals.com. “I am a good teammate. I am a winner, always going to do what the coach tells me and the team needs. I can do anything on the floor, depending on where you put me. Over the past eight months or so, the game has started to slow down for me. I have become a smarter player, understanding where I need to get on the floor. I have always locked in on defense.”

Biliew is a 6-foot-8 forward at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy. He played this summer with the MoKan program on the EYBL 16u circuit.

“Before the season, I took a couple of unofficials, but I am trying to focus on the season now," he said. "Once this high school season gets done, I will look at setting some visits with the schools talking to me, like Arkansas, Oregon, Kentucky.”

