2023 forward Omaha Biliew continues to display athleticism
Omaha Biliew, the No. 7-ranked player in the 2023 Rivals150, continues to show he's an intriguing, athletic young prospect.
“I am unique and versatile on the floor,” Biliew told Rivals.com. “I am a good teammate. I am a winner, always going to do what the coach tells me and the team needs. I can do anything on the floor, depending on where you put me. Over the past eight months or so, the game has started to slow down for me. I have become a smarter player, understanding where I need to get on the floor. I have always locked in on defense.”
Biliew is a 6-foot-8 forward at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy. He played this summer with the MoKan program on the EYBL 16u circuit.
“Before the season, I took a couple of unofficials, but I am trying to focus on the season now," he said. "Once this high school season gets done, I will look at setting some visits with the schools talking to me, like Arkansas, Oregon, Kentucky.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arkansas: “They got (teammate) Jordan Walsh, and he is always down there. They continuously tell me the same thing every day, try and get better. They want me, and they are doing their thing showing me that.”
Oregon: “I know a lot about their program. They had Bol Bol there. They play a lot of positionless basketball. They are a great university, they are very well-coached and they know how to use everyone on the floor.”
Kentucky: “The pro atmosphere they have really stood out. They put guys in the league every year. You know when you go there what you are going to get out of the situation.”
More on his recruitment: “I am looking for a college which accepts me, my whole game. I want to play for a coach that I am comfortable with and who allows me to be me on the court and pushes me to develop. I will be looking closely at the culture.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Biliew’s athletic pop is his most eye-opening trait. Lengthy with a strong frame, he plays above the rim. Biliew’s real attraction comes as a switchable four-man. His ability to guard up and down a lineup is impressive. He has good vision and is continuing to develop the ball skills. You would like to see the jump shot come along, and as he continues to focus on rebounding there are many winning things he does.