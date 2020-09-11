Basketball Recruiting - 2022 shooting guard AJ Storr seeing high major interest

LAS VEGAS -- Shooting guard AJ Storr recently transferred from Chicago to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas for more opportunity and better exposure. This could have been a breakout summer for the bouncy, under-the-radar player but because of COVID-19 there was no AAU season. Instead, Storr has been doing everything he can to improve his game and staying in the weight room working on his strength. "I’ve been staying in the gym during this quarantine time as much as I can. I’ve been working on my ball handling, weight lifting, stuff like that," Storr said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Storr has offers from Washington State and Colorado State right now and has interest from Michigan State. WASHINGTON STATE: I like the style of play and the up-tempo basketball they play up there. They like to push it and run and that’s the way I like to play. COLORADO STATE: The coaching staff just likes the way I play so they’ve been staying in contact. I’ve been watching film on them and I’m looking forward to taking a visit at some point when we’re allowed to again. MICHIGAN STATE: They’re showing interest and the coaches there just said they want to try to get eyes on me and see me play in person before they offer but they said they’re keeping tabs on me. Right now they have Emoni Bates committed in my class and I would love to play with Emoni and join that team.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Storr will have a relatively busy fall compared to most players trying to navigate this new reality with the coronavirus. He will be attending the Fullcourt Press All-West Camp in St. George, Utah, this weekend and his high school team, Bishop Gorman, will be playing in the Border League with teams from California, Arizona and Nevada in late October and early November. Once college campuses begin to open up again, Storr plans on taking visits to Colorado State and Washington State at some point.

