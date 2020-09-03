Basketball Recruiting - 2022 Rivals150 forward Isaac Traudt's stock is soaring

ANDOVER, Kans. -- During the spring, word started to circulate about a skilled forward from Nebraska with good size and versatility. Then coaches started to see video of junior Isaac Traudt. Ever since then, the 6-foot-9 product of Grand Island (Neb.) High has seen his stock soar as he's racked up nearly 20 high major offers as the interest continues to pour in.

"It's been awesome," Traudt told Rivals.com. "It has been a dream come true to get all of these offers and attention from high level schools I've worked really hard but without support of everyone I wouldn't be here. "I think my versatility, being able to play multiple positions and I can shoot the ball. I'm a pretty skilled player. Being able to do a lot offensively and guard multiple positions has really set me apart.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Traudt broke down offers from in-state schools, his first high major offer and discussed a few other programs becoming more active in his recruitment.

Creighton: "I unofficially visited them in the spring when they played Seton Hall for the conference championship. It was probably the best experience I've ever had with college basketball. It was amazing. 18,000 fans cheering the whole time, the coaching staff works really well with the players and obviously they have a good team."

Gonzaga: "I love their style of play and they are really good at developing players like myself who aren't super highly ranked. They've sent a lot of guys to the NBA and I actually met coach (Mark) Few at an airport once so that was pretty cool." Illinois: "I know that they are ranked really well in the preseason and had some players return from the Draft. They want to do a zoom this week with their entire staff and have good facilities so I really like what they have to offer." Kansas State: "My first high major offer was Kansas State. It was a really good feeling. Coach (Bruce) Weber is a really good coach and has had a lot of good players. I'm interested in them, for sure. Every kid wants to play high major so it was awesome to get an offer." Nebraska: "I really like coach (Fred) Hoiberg. I think he is really smart with basketball and he has a lot of experience in the NBA which is my ultimate goal. That's important to me. Staying close to be home would be nice because then my parents could come to my games and stuff like that."

Virginia: "I haven't actually spoken with coach (Tony) Bennett yet, I've just talked to (Kyle) Getter. He's just said that they like my game and hopes to see me in person before going any further."

